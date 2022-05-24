Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 59500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

