Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$77.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

ANCTF opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

