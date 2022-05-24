Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target to $32.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RMR. B. Riley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

RMR stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 101,437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 98,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

