Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 575 at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 575 ($7.24) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.91) to GBX 702 ($8.83) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 420 ($5.29) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $375.60.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $8.30 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.