RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $92.10 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $92.10 million and approximately $92,712.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $29,138.52 or 0.99662267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,161 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

