Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 94,735 shares.The stock last traded at $12.90 and had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 11,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $148,584.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,940 shares of company stock worth $458,368 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

