Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Cut to €19.50

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.50 ($20.74) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.20 ($20.43) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.94.
RYAAY opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 1.38. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64.
About Ryanair (Get Rating)
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
