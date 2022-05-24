Safe Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Safe coin can now be bought for $26.91 or 0.00092169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $560.77 million and approximately $378,035.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

