Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 53,936 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 3.9% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $156.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,923,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,942,586 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

