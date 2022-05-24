Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.
