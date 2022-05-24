Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. 650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.