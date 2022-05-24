Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to “Buy”

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

SBOEF stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

