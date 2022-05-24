Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 14.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after acquiring an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.