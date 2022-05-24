Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.
Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 14.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after acquiring an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
