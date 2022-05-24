Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 506,659 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 506,659 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 4.05% of Canadian Solar worth $76,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

