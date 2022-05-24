Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,725 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,307,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PPL were worth $69,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in PPL by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

