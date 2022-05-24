Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.13.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at $100.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.51. The company has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.