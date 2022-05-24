Scotiabank Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$102.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TD. CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$103.17.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at C$92.10 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$80.68 and a one year high of C$109.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$96.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.