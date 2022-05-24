Scotiabank Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$102.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TD. CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$103.17.
TD opened at C$92.10 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$80.68 and a one year high of C$109.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$96.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
