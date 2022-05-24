Scotiabank Trims National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price to C$106.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC upgraded National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

