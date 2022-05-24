Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $708.97

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 708.97 ($8.92) and last traded at GBX 711.20 ($8.95), with a volume of 1653132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 741.20 ($9.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 919.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 2.07 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.01%.

In other news, insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 961 ($12.09) per share, with a total value of £96,100 ($120,926.14).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

