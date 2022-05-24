Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $708.97

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 708.97 ($8.92) and last traded at GBX 711.20 ($8.95), with a volume of 1653132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 741.20 ($9.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 919.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.27%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.01%.

In other Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 961 ($12.09) per share, for a total transaction of £96,100 ($120,926.14).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

