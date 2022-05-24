Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Noble Financial currently has a $1.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHIP. StockNews.com began coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.75.

SHIP opened at $1.23 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $188.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $64,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

