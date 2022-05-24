Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SNFCA opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.77. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.