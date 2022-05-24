Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $9.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.78. 1,029,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $444.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

