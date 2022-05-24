Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,533. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.41.

FB traded down $14.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.28. 50,324,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,774,137. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.32. The stock has a market cap of $490.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

