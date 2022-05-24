Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 13,687 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.9% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $23,672,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. 20,920,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,804,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

