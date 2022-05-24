ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.68.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 348,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $446,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 408,678 shares of company stock worth $513,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 452,524 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 30,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

