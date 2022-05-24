Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.24

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 2127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The stock has a market cap of $672.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 257,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

