Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 2,025 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 122,280 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 384,418 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $108,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,428,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.11. 44,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,403. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

