Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $2.11 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 169,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

