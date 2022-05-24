Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 318,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Prologis by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,552,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,395,000 after purchasing an additional 183,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.74. 80,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.71 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.42.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

