Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 1,733 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after acquiring an additional 120,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $508,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.88.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $15.62 on Tuesday, reaching $257.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,110. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.20 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

