Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 2,697 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $126,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $122,309,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 341,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $75,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,015. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.88. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

