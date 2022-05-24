Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 4,792 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 234,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $109.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

