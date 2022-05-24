Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 208,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,075,000 after buying an additional 65,639 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

