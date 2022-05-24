Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,999 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,725 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 55,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BR traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.73. 3,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.37. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

