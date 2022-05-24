Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after buying an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,279,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.59 and a 200 day moving average of $201.11. The company has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,493 shares of company stock worth $14,526,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

