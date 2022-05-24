Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $101,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,492,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 255,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,884 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.92.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $7.81 on Tuesday, hitting $189.93. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $179.05 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

