Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $698,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.93. 420,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

