Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.61

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 36965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 425,000 shares of company stock worth $12,262,750 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

