Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skeena Resources.

SKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $8.13 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

