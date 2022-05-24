Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.11

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Skycoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,734.28 or 0.29556303 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00502844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00034353 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,251.62 or 1.42977006 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

