SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SLM were worth $32,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SLM by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 143,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

