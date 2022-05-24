SnowGem (XSG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $45,383.00

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00091583 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 89.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.