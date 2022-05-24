Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.7872 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

