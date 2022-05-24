Solrise Finance (SLRS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $409,061.00

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $409,061.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 108.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,716.25 or 0.70847494 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00505428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,546.69 or 1.48925292 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 72,910,575 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.