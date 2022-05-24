SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Position Increased by Tikvah Management LLC

Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,848 shares during the period. SomaLogic comprises 5.1% of Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $18,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

