Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Southern Copper reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year sales of $11.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

SCCO traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.05. 1,343,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,306. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

