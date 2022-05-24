Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 83,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,854. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

