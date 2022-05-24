Soviero Asset Management LP Acquires 10,000 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GrafTech International makes up about 1.0% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 0.14% of GrafTech International worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,627. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,527.75%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

