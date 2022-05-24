Soviero Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Soviero Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. SandRidge Energy accounts for 1.6% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Soviero Asset Management LP owned 1.83% of SandRidge Energy worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 273,915 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,572. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $778.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.40.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

